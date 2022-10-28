FormFactor Inc. [FORM] Revenue clocked in at $796.00 million, down -54.97% YTD: What’s Next?

FormFactor Inc. [NASDAQ: FORM] price plunged by -24.13 percent to reach at -$6.55. The company report on October 26, 2022 that FormFactor, Inc. Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results.

Announces Operational Restructuring to Align Cost Structure with Weaker Demand.

A sum of 3450172 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 490.72K shares. FormFactor Inc. shares reached a high of $22.75 and dropped to a low of $20.51 until finishing in the latest session at $20.59.

The one-year FORM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.16. The average equity rating for FORM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on FormFactor Inc. [FORM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FORM shares is $40.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FORM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for FormFactor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $45 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for FormFactor Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $54, while Needham kept a Buy rating on FORM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FormFactor Inc. is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for FORM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for FORM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

FORM Stock Performance Analysis:

FormFactor Inc. [FORM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.73. With this latest performance, FORM shares dropped by -19.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FORM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.80 for FormFactor Inc. [FORM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.66, while it was recorded at 25.48 for the last single week of trading, and 36.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FormFactor Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FormFactor Inc. [FORM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.24 and a Gross Margin at +41.49. FormFactor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.46.

FormFactor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

FORM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FORM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FormFactor Inc. go to 20.00%.

FormFactor Inc. [FORM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,530 million, or 98.00% of FORM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FORM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,941,093, which is approximately -0.138% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,707,627 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.29 million in FORM stocks shares; and EARNEST PARTNERS LLC, currently with $144.43 million in FORM stock with ownership of nearly 1.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FormFactor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in FormFactor Inc. [NASDAQ:FORM] by around 3,959,918 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 4,082,705 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 66,272,643 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,315,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FORM stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 463,473 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 470,928 shares during the same period.