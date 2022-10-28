For Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT], Analyst sees a rise to $4. What next?

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE: NAT] closed the trading session at $3.05 on 10/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.02, while the highest price level was $3.16. The company report on October 24, 2022 that Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) – Last fixtures.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 80.47 percent and weekly performance of -3.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.08 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.16M shares, NAT reached to a volume of 2774661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nordic American Tankers Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Nordic American Tankers Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2 to $2.50, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on NAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordic American Tankers Limited is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

NAT stock trade performance evaluation

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.48. With this latest performance, NAT shares dropped by -4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.29 for Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.95, while it was recorded at 3.15 for the last single week of trading, and 2.36 for the last 200 days.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.99 and a Gross Margin at -35.01. Nordic American Tankers Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.72.

Nordic American Tankers Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Nordic American Tankers Limited [NAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $194 million, or 30.90% of NAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,886,134, which is approximately 9.992% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 6,288,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.18 million in NAT stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $13.93 million in NAT stock with ownership of nearly -12.68% of the company’s market capitalization.

84 institutional holders increased their position in Nordic American Tankers Limited [NYSE:NAT] by around 14,450,007 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 8,696,827 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 40,330,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,477,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,021,388 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 4,502,978 shares during the same period.