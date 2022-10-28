For Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE], Analyst sees a rise to $21. What next?

Earthstone Energy Inc. [NYSE: ESTE] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $16.82 during the day while it closed the day at $15.95. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Earthstone Energy, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call for Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone” or the “Company”), announced today that its management team will host a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern (12:00 p.m. Central) to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter 2022 and its outlook for the fourth quarter of 2022. Prepared remarks by Robert J. Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Lumpkin, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Steven C. Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will be followed by a question and answer session. The Company intends to file its earnings press release for the period ended September 30, 2022, prior to the conference call.

Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing 877-407-6184 for domestic calls or 201-389-0877 for international calls, in both cases asking for the Earthstone conference call. A webcast will also be available through the Company website (www.earthstoneenergy.com). Please select “Events & Presentations” under the “Investors” section of the Company’s website and log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register.

Earthstone Energy Inc. stock has also gained 8.06% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ESTE stock has inclined by 12.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 11.93% and gained 45.80% year-on date.

The market cap for ESTE stock reached $2.22 billion, with 78.29 million shares outstanding and 64.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, ESTE reached a trading volume of 2398261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESTE shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Earthstone Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Earthstone Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on ESTE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Earthstone Energy Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESTE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ESTE stock trade performance evaluation

Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.06. With this latest performance, ESTE shares gained by 34.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.90 for Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.30, while it was recorded at 15.56 for the last single week of trading, and 14.22 for the last 200 days.

Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.28 and a Gross Margin at +56.27. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Earthstone Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Earthstone Energy Inc. go to 35.00%.

Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,043 million, or 85.90% of ESTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESTE stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 23,381,471, which is approximately 1.523% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, holding 3,449,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.02 million in ESTE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $47.02 million in ESTE stock with ownership of nearly 428.604% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Earthstone Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Earthstone Energy Inc. [NYSE:ESTE] by around 14,101,562 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 3,352,304 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 47,933,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,387,574 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESTE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,423,467 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,381,146 shares during the same period.