FedEx Corporation [FDX] Revenue clocked in at $94.75 billion, down -38.93% YTD: What’s Next?

FedEx Corporation [NYSE: FDX] gained 1.39% on the last trading session, reaching $157.96 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2022 that New Global Report Demonstrates FedEx Economic Impact.

The company’s supply chain saw ripple effects in Canada and around the world, with 360,000 direct suppliers supporting 16.5 million jobs.

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) today released the findings from its 2022 report that analyzed the company’s impact on the global economy with key regional and market-specific analyses from around the world at the conclusion of its 2022 fiscal year (FY 2022). The report, produced in consultation with Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE: DNB), a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, for the first time analyzed the impact FedEx has on economies around the world. Over the past 49 years, FedEx has expanded its services to more than 220 countries and territories and invested in a global network enabling businesses of all sizes to access and grow the global economy.

FedEx Corporation represents 259.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $40.28 billion with the latest information. FDX stock price has been found in the range of $155.58 to $159.165.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, FDX reached a trading volume of 3718290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FedEx Corporation [FDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FDX shares is $193.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for FedEx Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $199 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for FedEx Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $250 to $125, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on FDX stock. On September 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FDX shares from 243 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedEx Corporation is set at 5.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for FDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for FDX in the course of the last twelve months was 20.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for FDX stock

FedEx Corporation [FDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, FDX shares gained by 8.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.94 for FedEx Corporation [FDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 179.86, while it was recorded at 154.38 for the last single week of trading, and 212.62 for the last 200 days.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedEx Corporation [FDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.98 and a Gross Margin at +21.57. FedEx Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.53.

FedEx Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

FedEx Corporation [FDX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedEx Corporation go to 9.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FedEx Corporation [FDX]

There are presently around $29,624 million, or 74.00% of FDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,615,322, which is approximately -0.902% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 17,426,647 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 billion in FDX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.67 billion in FDX stock with ownership of nearly 2.697% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedEx Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 769 institutional holders increased their position in FedEx Corporation [NYSE:FDX] by around 15,416,039 shares. Additionally, 753 investors decreased positions by around 14,124,179 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 158,002,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,542,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FDX stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,668,737 shares, while 177 institutional investors sold positions of 3,508,863 shares during the same period.