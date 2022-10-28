Evercore ISI slashes price target on Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] – find out why.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] loss -0.23% on the last trading session, reaching $65.84 price per share at the time. The company report on October 24, 2022 that Best Buy Launches Exclusive Upgrade+ Program for Mac Laptops.

New program makes it easy and affordable for customers to experience and upgrade to the latest Mac laptops.

Best Buy is offering a first-of-its-kind upgrade program called Upgrade+ powered by Citizens Pay®, making it easy and affordable for customers to experience and upgrade to the latest Mac laptops with Apple silicon, including MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Best Buy Co. Inc. represents 225.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.61 billion with the latest information. BBY stock price has been found in the range of $65.14 to $66.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.78M shares, BBY reached a trading volume of 2449793 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $78.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Best Buy Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $106 to $71. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Best Buy Co. Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 164.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for BBY stock

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.76. With this latest performance, BBY shares dropped by -2.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.46 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.75, while it was recorded at 65.02 for the last single week of trading, and 82.80 for the last 200 days.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to 8.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]

There are presently around $11,990 million, or 84.00% of BBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,030,479, which is approximately -1.359% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,596,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.36 billion in BBY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $777.73 million in BBY stock with ownership of nearly -6.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

376 institutional holders increased their position in Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE:BBY] by around 20,759,396 shares. Additionally, 391 investors decreased positions by around 15,226,806 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 146,124,924 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,111,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBY stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,781,888 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 2,997,757 shares during the same period.