DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] is -29.72% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] closed the trading session at $56.77 on 10/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.32, while the highest price level was $57.605. The company report on October 20, 2022 that DuPont Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results at 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. In addition, the company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET that day. Ed Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Lori Koch, Chief Financial Officer, will review financial and operating performance for the period.

The event will be webcast live and can be accessed on DuPont’s Investors Relations webpage. A replay, along with the earnings release and supporting materials, will also be posted to the website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -29.72 percent and weekly performance of 5.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, DD reached to a volume of 2472454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $69.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $96 to $101. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $100, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on DD stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DD shares from 98 to 96.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 28.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

DD stock trade performance evaluation

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.60. With this latest performance, DD shares gained by 10.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.61 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.01, while it was recorded at 56.48 for the last single week of trading, and 64.76 for the last 200 days.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.31 and a Gross Margin at +32.16. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 13.73%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,709 million, or 74.20% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,222,375, which is approximately 0.574% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,257,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.06 billion in DD stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.3 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly 8.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

492 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 21,503,705 shares. Additionally, 627 investors decreased positions by around 22,089,080 shares, while 249 investors held positions by with 321,200,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,793,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,972,440 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 4,213,598 shares during the same period.