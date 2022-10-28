Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] Stock trading around $153.35 per share: What’s Next?

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] price plunged by -1.31 percent to reach at -$2.03. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Diamondback Energy Prices Offering of Senior Notes.

Diamondback intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering (i) to fund, in full, the redemption of all of Rattler Midstream LP’s outstanding 5.625% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”) (at the redemption price, which includes a premium and accrued and unpaid interest on the 2025 Notes) and (ii) for general corporate purposes, including, without limitation, paying a portion of the cash consideration for the pending acquisition of certain oil and natural gas assets from FireBird Energy LLC upon closing (if it occurs). The Notes Offering is expected to close on October 28, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

A sum of 2419512 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.45M shares. Diamondback Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $158.63 and dropped to a low of $153.01 until finishing in the latest session at $153.35.

The one-year FANG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.24. The average equity rating for FANG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FANG shares is $174.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FANG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Diamondback Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Diamondback Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on FANG stock. On May 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for FANG shares from 162 to 160.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamondback Energy Inc. is set at 5.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for FANG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for FANG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

FANG Stock Performance Analysis:

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.61. With this latest performance, FANG shares gained by 28.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FANG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.86 for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.43, while it was recorded at 153.53 for the last single week of trading, and 132.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Diamondback Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.01 and a Gross Margin at +62.25. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.77.

Diamondback Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

FANG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FANG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diamondback Energy Inc. go to 20.61%.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,239 million, or 98.10% of FANG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FANG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,187,827, which is approximately 3.809% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,878,845 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.97 billion in FANG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.65 billion in FANG stock with ownership of nearly -4.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diamondback Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 462 institutional holders increased their position in Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG] by around 17,207,501 shares. Additionally, 432 investors decreased positions by around 15,716,516 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 131,661,641 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,585,658 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FANG stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,283,563 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 1,959,119 shares during the same period.