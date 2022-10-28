Dana Incorporated [DAN] Stock trading around $16.03 per share: What’s Next?

Dana Incorporated [NYSE: DAN] traded at a high on 10/27/22, posting a 11.86 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.03. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Dana Incorporated to Participate in Gabelli Funds 46th Annual Auto Symposium.

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today it will participate in the Gabelli Funds 46th Annual Auto Symposium on Oct. 31, 2022. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. PDT (8:30 a.m. EDT), Dana’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer James Kamsickas will provide a brief overview of the company and answer questions for approximately 30 minutes.

Information on accessing both webcasts will be posted to Dana’s Investor website, www.dana.com/investors, prior to the events.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2982600 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dana Incorporated stands at 5.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.88%.

The market cap for DAN stock reached $2.22 billion, with 143.40 million shares outstanding and 142.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, DAN reached a trading volume of 2982600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dana Incorporated [DAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAN shares is $14.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Dana Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $23 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Dana Incorporated stock. On April 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DAN shares from 24 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dana Incorporated is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46.

How has DAN stock performed recently?

Dana Incorporated [DAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.65. With this latest performance, DAN shares gained by 29.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.80 for Dana Incorporated [DAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.99, while it was recorded at 14.19 for the last single week of trading, and 16.40 for the last 200 days.

Dana Incorporated [DAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Dana Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Dana Incorporated [DAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dana Incorporated go to 14.08%.

Insider trade positions for Dana Incorporated [DAN]

There are presently around $2,215 million, or 98.80% of DAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,412,940, which is approximately -3.436% of the company’s market cap and around 0.82% of the total institutional ownership; ICAHN CARL C, holding 14,286,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $229.01 million in DAN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $212.03 million in DAN stock with ownership of nearly -1.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

124 institutional holders increased their position in Dana Incorporated [NYSE:DAN] by around 10,274,489 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 9,924,522 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 117,983,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,182,823 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAN stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,206,014 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,699,216 shares during the same period.