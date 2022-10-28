Credit Suisse slashes price target on The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] – find out why.

The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE: AZEK] closed the trading session at $17.52 on 10/27/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.99, while the highest price level was $18.14. The company report on October 19, 2022 that The AZEK® Company Inc. to Present at the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) (“AZEK” or the “Company”), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK® Trim and StruXure™ pergolas, announced today that Jesse Singh, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Clifford, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 9:05am (CT) in Chicago, Illinois.

The Company’s presentation will be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed through the Company’s website, investors.azekco.com. To listen to the presentation, please go to the “Investors” section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly following the conference on our website, and will be accessible for a limited time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -62.11 percent and weekly performance of 15.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, AZEK reached to a volume of 2507384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZEK shares is $24.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZEK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The AZEK Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for The AZEK Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while Wedbush analysts kept a Neutral rating on AZEK stock. On June 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AZEK shares from 23 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The AZEK Company Inc. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09.

AZEK stock trade performance evaluation

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.11. With this latest performance, AZEK shares gained by 4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.73 for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.82, while it was recorded at 16.65 for the last single week of trading, and 22.30 for the last 200 days.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.36 and a Gross Margin at +33.08. The AZEK Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.90.

Return on Total Capital for AZEK is now 7.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.56. Additionally, AZEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.56.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.The AZEK Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The AZEK Company Inc. go to 5.10%.

The AZEK Company Inc. [AZEK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,688 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZEK stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 19,096,090, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, holding 19,095,990 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $334.56 million in AZEK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $177.59 million in AZEK stock with ownership of nearly 2.761% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The AZEK Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in The AZEK Company Inc. [NYSE:AZEK] by around 24,610,491 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 26,758,788 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 102,073,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,442,629 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZEK stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,149,594 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 7,423,940 shares during the same period.