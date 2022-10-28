Cowen slashes price target on Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] – find out why.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE: LOW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.06% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.61%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that THE LOWE’S CANADA NETWORK PRESENTS OVER $1.44 MILLION TO CANADIAN CHARITY PARTNERS.

The annual Lowe’s Canada Heroes campaign, which took place from September 1 to October 7, brought together a record of 313 teams from distribution centres, Lowe’s, RONA and Réno-Dépôt corporate stores, and RONA affiliated dealer stores.

The $1.44 million in funds raised will support 242 local charities across the country.

Over the last 12 months, LOW stock dropped by -16.44%. The one-year Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.51. The average equity rating for LOW stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $117.52 billion, with 638.00 million shares outstanding and 619.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, LOW stock reached a trading volume of 2456831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOW shares is $240.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $220 to $210, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on LOW stock. On August 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for LOW shares from 200 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lowe’s Companies Inc. is set at 6.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOW in the course of the last twelve months was 22.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

LOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.61. With this latest performance, LOW shares dropped by -0.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.74 for Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 195.62, while it was recorded at 190.21 for the last single week of trading, and 202.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Lowe’s Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.73 and a Gross Margin at +31.58. Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.74.

Lowe’s Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

LOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lowe’s Companies Inc. go to 9.40%.

Lowe’s Companies Inc. [LOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $92,879 million, or 79.20% of LOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,565,576, which is approximately -1.12% of the company’s market cap and around 0.09% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,892,211 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.89 billion in LOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.32 billion in LOW stock with ownership of nearly -4.602% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lowe’s Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 909 institutional holders increased their position in Lowe’s Companies Inc. [NYSE:LOW] by around 17,644,026 shares. Additionally, 1,106 investors decreased positions by around 32,379,687 shares, while 325 investors held positions by with 429,574,623 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 479,598,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOW stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,504,390 shares, while 175 institutional investors sold positions of 5,527,692 shares during the same period.