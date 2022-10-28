Cowen lifts The Home Depot Inc. [HD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] surged by $0.91 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $294.27 during the day while it closed the day at $291.06. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Shower Better: 5 Water Tips for Energy Action Month.

The Home Depot Inc. stock has also gained 8.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HD stock has declined by -3.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.64% and lost -29.87% year-on date.

The market cap for HD stock reached $291.40 billion, with 1.02 billion shares outstanding and 1.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, HD reached a trading volume of 3039549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $351.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $285, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on HD stock. On May 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HD shares from 340 to 320.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 7.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1265.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 84.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

HD stock trade performance evaluation

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.02. With this latest performance, HD shares gained by 3.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.79 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 287.06, while it was recorded at 286.05 for the last single week of trading, and 306.42 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.24 and a Gross Margin at +32.05. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,050.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.07.

The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Home Depot Inc. [HD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 15.70%.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $209,089 million, or 71.20% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 93,428,756, which is approximately 0.13% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,711,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.87 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.36 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly 0.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 1,515 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 27,119,183 shares. Additionally, 1,425 investors decreased positions by around 24,567,954 shares, while 362 investors held positions by with 666,684,761 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 718,371,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,066,674 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 2,300,746 shares during the same period.