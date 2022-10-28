Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell -13.96% so far this year. What now?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] closed the trading session at $73.43 on 10/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $72.51, while the highest price level was $73.66. The company report on October 14, 2022 that Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts 2022 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call October 28, 2022 – 8:30 a.m. ET.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) will provide a live webcast of its 2022 third quarter earnings conference call on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman, President and CEO, Noel Wallace, Chief Financial Officer, Stan Sutula, and Chief Investor Relations Officer and SVP, M&A, John Faucher. At approximately 7:00 a.m. ET, the Company will post its prepared materials (in PDF format) regarding its 2022 third quarter results to the Investor Center section of its website at https://investor.colgatepalmolive.com/events-and-presentations.

Investors may access the live audio webcast on Colgate’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center section of Colgate’s website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.96 percent and weekly performance of 2.34 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, CL reached to a volume of 3624656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $79.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $71 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $92 to $80, while Atlantic Equities kept a Neutral rating on CL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 367.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 87.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CL stock trade performance evaluation

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, CL shares gained by 1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.08 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.15, while it was recorded at 71.99 for the last single week of trading, and 77.74 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.31 and a Gross Margin at +59.08. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 320.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.99.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 2.71%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48,587 million, or 81.50% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 77,755,752, which is approximately 0.725% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,898,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.77 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.62 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly -0.573% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 682 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 45,855,763 shares. Additionally, 704 investors decreased positions by around 43,509,406 shares, while 362 investors held positions by with 572,316,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 661,681,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,935,162 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 2,055,789 shares during the same period.