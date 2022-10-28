Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP] gain 9.21% so far this year. What now?

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: CHKP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.27% , amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.32%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Check Point Software Technologies Reports 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results.

Over the last 12 months, CHKP stock rose by 7.76%. The one-year Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.82. The average equity rating for CHKP stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.14 billion, with 126.50 million shares outstanding and 100.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 844.92K shares, CHKP stock reached a trading volume of 2595260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHKP shares is $136.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHKP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $130 to $140, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on CHKP stock. On April 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CHKP shares from 135 to 155.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHKP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHKP in the course of the last twelve months was 14.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

CHKP Stock Performance Analysis:

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.32. With this latest performance, CHKP shares gained by 12.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHKP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.21 for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.86, while it was recorded at 117.90 for the last single week of trading, and 125.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Fundamentals:

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CHKP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHKP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. go to 7.15%.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [CHKP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,176 million, or 71.70% of CHKP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHKP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,434,351, which is approximately 9.331% of the company’s market cap and around 24.80% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 6,350,329 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $808.33 million in CHKP stocks shares; and NINETY ONE UK LTD, currently with $457.94 million in CHKP stock with ownership of nearly 4.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

243 institutional holders increased their position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:CHKP] by around 9,679,320 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 12,810,252 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 65,310,898 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,800,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHKP stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,064,784 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,613,274 shares during the same period.