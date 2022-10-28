Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] is 46.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [NYSE: EBR] jumped around 0.52 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.94 at the close of the session, up 6.18%.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stock is now 46.80% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EBR Stock saw the intraday high of $9.18 and lowest of $8.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.80, which means current price is +73.09% above from all time high which was touched on 08/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.04M shares, EBR reached a trading volume of 4079263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBR shares is $11.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.18.

How has EBR stock performed recently?

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.25. With this latest performance, EBR shares gained by 11.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.99 for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.80, while it was recorded at 8.93 for the last single week of trading, and 8.11 for the last 200 days.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.29 and a Gross Margin at +67.74. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.07.

Earnings analysis for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. go to 3.10%.

Insider trade positions for Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [EBR]

Positions in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. [NYSE:EBR] by around 13,594,257 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 4,119,013 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 15,274,156 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,987,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBR stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,024,973 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,650,669 shares during the same period.