Catalent Inc. [CTLT] moved down -7.92: Why It’s Important

Catalent Inc. [NYSE: CTLT] slipped around -5.7 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $66.27 at the close of the session, down -7.92%. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Catalent, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Conference Webcast.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, manufacturing and clinical supply solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, as well as consumer health products, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended September 30, 2022, before the market open on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The Company’s management will host a webcast to discuss the results at 8:15 a.m. ET on the same day.

Catalent invites all interested parties to listen to the webcast, which will be accessible through Catalent’s website at http://investor.catalent.com.

Catalent Inc. stock is now -48.24% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CTLT Stock saw the intraday high of $72.04 and lowest of $66.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 140.55, which means current price is +0.38% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, CTLT reached a trading volume of 5551066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Catalent Inc. [CTLT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTLT shares is $121.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Catalent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Catalent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on CTLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalent Inc. is set at 3.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

How has CTLT stock performed recently?

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.93. With this latest performance, CTLT shares dropped by -13.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.86 for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.56, while it was recorded at 69.25 for the last single week of trading, and 98.55 for the last 200 days.

Catalent Inc. [CTLT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Catalent Inc. [CTLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.49 and a Gross Margin at +33.97. Catalent Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13.

Catalent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Catalent Inc. go to 11.61%.

Insider trade positions for Catalent Inc. [CTLT]

There are presently around $12,184 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTLT stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 22,303,561, which is approximately 9.913% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,044,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in CTLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.01 billion in CTLT stock with ownership of nearly -2.159% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Catalent Inc. [NYSE:CTLT] by around 13,564,013 shares. Additionally, 272 investors decreased positions by around 9,633,270 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 160,653,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,850,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTLT stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,362,041 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,147,814 shares during the same period.