Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] – find out why.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] gained 3.81% or 0.29 points to close at $7.91 with a heavy trading volume of 3135179 shares. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2022.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering therapeutics that change the trajectory of autoimmune disease, today announced that data from multiple studies of LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin) will be presented at the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) Kidney Week 2022, taking place November 3-6 in Orlando, Florida. These presentations by several leading experts in nephrology build on the robust evidence supporting the long-term safety and efficacy profile of LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adults with active lupus nephritis (LN), a serious complication of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

The abstracts for ASN Kidney Week 2022 are listed below and available online at: https://www.asn-online.org/education/kidneyweek/2022/program-search-abstract.aspx.

It opened the trading session at $7.69, the shares rose to $8.10 and dropped to $7.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AUPH points out that the company has recorded -24.81% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.31M shares, AUPH reached to a volume of 3135179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $21.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer dropped their target price from $33 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Perform rating on AUPH stock. On January 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AUPH shares from 30 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41.

Trading performance analysis for AUPH stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.83. With this latest performance, AUPH shares gained by 1.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.94 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.47, while it was recorded at 7.40 for the last single week of trading, and 11.03 for the last 200 days.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -395.05 and a Gross Margin at +93.01. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -396.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.94.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.30 and a Current Ratio set at 13.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]

There are presently around $394 million, or 37.00% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,811,743, which is approximately 327.475% of the company’s market cap and around 6.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,889,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.67 million in AUPH stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $31.4 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 96 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 15,759,327 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 8,620,635 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 25,373,817 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,753,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,829,296 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,933,280 shares during the same period.