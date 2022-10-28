Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] fell -75.88% so far this year. What now?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] price plunged by -7.24 percent to reach at -$0.52. The company report on October 24, 2022 that Salix Will Present XIFAXAN(R) (Rifaximin), TRULANCE(R) (Plecanatide) and RELISTOR(R) (Methylnaltrexone Bromide) Data at The American College of Gastroenterology(R) 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) (“Bausch Health”) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals (“Salix”), today announced four posters and one abstract featuring data for XIFAXAN® (rifaximin), TRULANCE® (plecanatide) and RELISTOR® (methylnaltrexone bromide) that are being presented at the American College of Gastroenterology® (ACG) 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting, which is taking place October 21-26 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The complete list of Salix research being featured at ACG 2022 includes:.

A sum of 3219916 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.67M shares. Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares reached a high of $7.27 and dropped to a low of $6.64 until finishing in the latest session at $6.66.

The average equity rating for BHC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]:

Truist have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.90. With this latest performance, BHC shares dropped by -10.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.84 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.68, while it was recorded at 6.84 for the last single week of trading, and 13.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bausch Health Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.69 and a Gross Margin at +55.31. Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -441.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.14.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

BHC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 8.70%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,631 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,721,118, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 26,439,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.08 million in BHC stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $95.51 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly -0.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 43,560,792 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 56,788,607 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 144,485,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,835,377 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,874,149 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 31,824,171 shares during the same period.