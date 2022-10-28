Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] Revenue clocked in at $2.77 billion, down -92.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Avaya Holdings Corp. [NYSE: AVYA] price plunged by -1.42 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Avaya Named A ‘Leader’ in the 2022 Aragon Research Globe™ for Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) for 5th Consecutive Year.

Avaya Sets a High Bar for Integrated UC&C Capabilities That Deliver the Experiences Customers and Employees Demand.

Avaya (NYSE: AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced it has been identified as a Leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Unified Communications and Collaboration UC&C, 2022. The evaluation was based on completeness of strategy and performance. Avaya’s all-in-one solution for seamless communications and integration with other business apps enables businesses to take customer and employee experiences to a new level.

A sum of 3042984 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 17.13M shares. Avaya Holdings Corp. shares reached a high of $1.46 and dropped to a low of $1.33 until finishing in the latest session at $1.39.

The average equity rating for AVYA stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Avaya Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $8 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Avaya Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $6, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on AVYA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avaya Holdings Corp. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVYA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64.

AVYA Stock Performance Analysis:

Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.83. With this latest performance, AVYA shares dropped by -3.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVYA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.33 for Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4577, while it was recorded at 1.3180 for the last single week of trading, and 6.9739 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avaya Holdings Corp. Fundamentals:

Avaya Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

AVYA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVYA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avaya Holdings Corp. go to 4.30%.

Avaya Holdings Corp. [AVYA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $125 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVYA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,531,774, which is approximately 1.921% of the company’s market cap and around 17.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 8,369,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.63 million in AVYA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $10.39 million in AVYA stock with ownership of nearly 26.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avaya Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Avaya Holdings Corp. [NYSE:AVYA] by around 32,602,540 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 34,103,695 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 23,345,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 90,052,154 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVYA stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,121,574 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 20,010,860 shares during the same period.