Amphenol Corporation [APH] Stock trading around $73.19 per share: What’s Next?

Amphenol Corporation [NYSE: APH] gained 0.60% on the last trading session, reaching $73.19 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Amphenol Reports Record Third Quarter 2022 Results and Announces Dividend Increase.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:.

Record sales of $3.295 billion, up 17% in U.S. dollars and 18% organically compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Amphenol Corporation represents 596.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $42.07 billion with the latest information. APH stock price has been found in the range of $71.41 to $73.99.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.96M shares, APH reached a trading volume of 3692164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amphenol Corporation [APH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $84.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amphenol Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Amphenol Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $138, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on APH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphenol Corporation is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for APH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 43.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for APH stock

Amphenol Corporation [APH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.42. With this latest performance, APH shares gained by 7.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.03 for Amphenol Corporation [APH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.43, while it was recorded at 71.65 for the last single week of trading, and 72.59 for the last 200 days.

Amphenol Corporation [APH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amphenol Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Amphenol Corporation [APH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corporation go to 11.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amphenol Corporation [APH]

There are presently around $41,222 million, or 96.70% of APH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,805,143, which is approximately 0.905% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 51,614,854 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.78 billion in APH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.26 billion in APH stock with ownership of nearly 1.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

432 institutional holders increased their position in Amphenol Corporation [NYSE:APH] by around 25,365,938 shares. Additionally, 403 investors decreased positions by around 28,504,933 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 509,343,671 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 563,214,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APH stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,127,103 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,158,851 shares during the same period.