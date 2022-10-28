American Tower Corporation [AMT] stock Resumed by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $313

American Tower Corporation [NYSE: AMT] surged by $1.76 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $203.95 during the day while it closed the day at $198.68. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Stonepeak Upsizes Invesment in American Tower’s Data Center Business.

CoreSite, a leading hybrid IT solutions provider and subsidiary of American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) (“American Tower”) and Stonepeak, a leading alternative investment firm specializing in infrastructure and real assets, today announced that Stonepeak, on behalf of certain affiliated investment vehicles, invested an additional $570.0 million, which, together with its initial $2.5 billion investment in August 2022, on a fully converted basis and based on the currently outstanding equity, represents an approximately 36% ownership interest in American Tower’s U.S. data center business. The conversion is expected to occur four years from the date of the initial closing in August 2022. The upsize transaction was completed on October 20, 2022. The upsize investment comprises both common equity and mandatorily convertible preferred equity, on the same terms and valuation as the initial investment. Stonepeak’s investment is part of its core infrastructure strategy.

J.P. Morgan is serving as lead financial advisor to American Tower, who is also being advised by CDX Advisors. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP is serving as principal legal advisor to American Tower, who is also being advised by Sullivan & Worcester LLP with respect to certain REIT and tax matters. MUFG Bank, Ltd. is serving as sole financial advisor to Stonepeak. Sidley Austin LLP is serving as principal legal advisor to Stonepeak.

American Tower Corporation stock has also gained 5.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMT stock has declined by -26.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.22% and lost -32.08% year-on date.

The market cap for AMT stock reached $92.72 billion, with 465.59 million shares outstanding and 464.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, AMT reached a trading volume of 3413792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Tower Corporation [AMT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMT shares is $270.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for American Tower Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $245 to $285. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2022, representing the official price target for American Tower Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $315, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on AMT stock. On January 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMT shares from 298 to 281.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Tower Corporation is set at 7.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMT in the course of the last twelve months was 251.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

AMT stock trade performance evaluation

American Tower Corporation [AMT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.68. With this latest performance, AMT shares dropped by -10.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.19 for American Tower Corporation [AMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 228.93, while it was recorded at 192.82 for the last single week of trading, and 244.80 for the last 200 days.

American Tower Corporation [AMT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Tower Corporation [AMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.88 and a Gross Margin at +46.41. American Tower Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.38.

American Tower Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Tower Corporation [AMT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Tower Corporation go to 10.50%.

American Tower Corporation [AMT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $84,721 million, or 93.60% of AMT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,313,758, which is approximately 0.553% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,875,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.13 billion in AMT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.24 billion in AMT stock with ownership of nearly 0.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Tower Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 848 institutional holders increased their position in American Tower Corporation [NYSE:AMT] by around 30,186,903 shares. Additionally, 734 investors decreased positions by around 17,817,649 shares, while 255 investors held positions by with 378,415,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 426,419,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMT stock had 144 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,149,814 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 2,742,361 shares during the same period.