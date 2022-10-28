Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC] Revenue clocked in at $1.95 billion, up 15.80% YTD: What’s Next?

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [NASDAQ: AIMC] price surged by 48.37 percent to reach at $19.47. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Acquisition By Regal Rexnord Corporation.

“The sale of Altra to Regal Rexnord will provide our shareholders with immediate and substantial cash value, as well as a compelling premium, and the Board of Directors has agreed that this transaction is in the best interests of our shareholders”, said Carl Christenson, Chairman and CEO of Altra. “I am extremely proud of the company we have built and I am excited to announce this new chapter for Altra, knowing that the company will have a great home within the Regal Rexnord organization.”.

A sum of 11628787 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 197.41K shares. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. shares reached a high of $59.89 and dropped to a low of $59.56 until finishing in the latest session at $59.72.

The one-year AIMC stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.49. The average equity rating for AIMC stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIMC shares is $54.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on AIMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIMC in the course of the last twelve months was 74.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

AIMC Stock Performance Analysis:

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 64.88. With this latest performance, AIMC shares gained by 74.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 87.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 82.21 for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.74, while it was recorded at 43.24 for the last single week of trading, and 39.51 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.78 and a Gross Margin at +35.55. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.66.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

AIMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. go to 15.00%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,905 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIMC stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 6,871,950, which is approximately 9.301% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,043,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $360.93 million in AIMC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $349.88 million in AIMC stock with ownership of nearly 2.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [NASDAQ:AIMC] by around 4,208,530 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 3,929,978 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 57,242,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,380,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIMC stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 449,113 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 647,120 shares during the same period.