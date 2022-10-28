Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] moved down -5.91: Why It’s Important

Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ: AEHR] traded at a low on 10/27/22, posting a -5.91 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.39. The company report on October 21, 2022 that Aehr Test Systems to Present at the LD Micro Main Event XV Investor Conference on October 25, 2022.

Fremont, California–(Newsfile Corp. – October 21, 2022) – Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, today announced that President and CEO Gayn Erickson will be presenting at the 15th annual LD Micro Main Event Conference on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 1:00 pm PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, and will be meeting with investors throughout the day. You may register to watch the presentation here.

“We look forward to discussing our semiconductor wafer level and singulated die test and burn-in solutions and the markets they serve with investors,” said Mr. Erickson. “We continue to be excited about the silicon carbide market for electric vehicles and electrification of the worldwide infrastructure, as well as gallium nitride that is used in both consumer applications and for photovoltaic and automotive applications. Aehr Test provides complete production solutions for improving yield and reliability of semiconductors, and devices such as silicon carbide semiconductors used in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, silicon photonics devices used in data centers and 5G infrastructure, and 2D/3D and other sensors used in mobile and wearable applications, which are expected to be significant revenue drivers for our products for many years to come.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2643913 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aehr Test Systems stands at 9.34% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.15%.

The market cap for AEHR stock reached $504.45 million, with 27.24 million shares outstanding and 25.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, AEHR reached a trading volume of 2643913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]?

William Blair have made an estimate for Aehr Test Systems shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aehr Test Systems is set at 1.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEHR in the course of the last twelve months was 107.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

How has AEHR stock performed recently?

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.86. With this latest performance, AEHR shares gained by 43.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 152.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.50 for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.10, while it was recorded at 21.31 for the last single week of trading, and 11.85 for the last 200 days.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +46.56. Aehr Test Systems’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.50.

Aehr Test Systems’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Earnings analysis for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aehr Test Systems go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]

There are presently around $181 million, or 32.60% of AEHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHR stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,647,319, which is approximately 16.749% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,347,058 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.47 million in AEHR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $21.26 million in AEHR stock with ownership of nearly -13.645% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aehr Test Systems stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ:AEHR] by around 1,031,985 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 2,973,480 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 4,891,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,896,480 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHR stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 181,961 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,079,754 shares during the same period.