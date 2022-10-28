ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] Revenue clocked in at $308.70 million, down -77.48% YTD: What’s Next?

ACM Research Inc. [NASDAQ: ACMR] gained 1.91% on the last trading session, reaching $6.40 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2022 that ACM Research Announces Preliminary Unaudited Revenue Range for Third Quarter 2022.

Today’s release of ACM’s third quarter 2022 preliminary unaudited expected revenue range coincides with the release of unaudited financial results by ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc., ACM’s principal operating subsidiary (ACM Shanghai), to the Shanghai Stock Exchange website [link to China Disclosure]. ACM currently owns an 82.5% equity interest in ACM Shanghai, and a substantial majority of ACM’s consolidated revenue and net income is contributed by ACM Shanghai. The stand-alone financial results of ACM Shanghai are reported in RMB as prepared in accordance with Chinese GAAP, and those results will differ, potentially materially, from ACM’s consolidated revenue and net profit for the period, which will reflect additional financial and operational items and will be prepared in U.S. dollars in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

ACM Research Inc. represents 59.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $379.90 million with the latest information. ACMR stock price has been found in the range of $6.24 to $6.67.

If compared to the average trading volume of 879.77K shares, ACMR reached a trading volume of 2417592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ACM Research Inc. [ACMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACMR shares is $19.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for ACM Research Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for ACM Research Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $44 to $20, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on ACMR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACM Research Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.04.

Trading performance analysis for ACMR stock

ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.59. With this latest performance, ACMR shares dropped by -50.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.64 for ACM Research Inc. [ACMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.95, while it was recorded at 6.28 for the last single week of trading, and 17.64 for the last 200 days.

ACM Research Inc. [ACMR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACM Research Inc. [ACMR] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.90 and a Gross Margin at +44.22. ACM Research Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.42.

ACM Research Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

ACM Research Inc. [ACMR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACMR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACM Research Inc. go to 42.74%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ACM Research Inc. [ACMR]

There are presently around $234 million, or 71.50% of ACMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACMR stocks are: YIHENG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 5,266,800, which is approximately 22.427% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 5,193,968 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.24 million in ACMR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.83 million in ACMR stock with ownership of nearly 346.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACM Research Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in ACM Research Inc. [NASDAQ:ACMR] by around 13,131,293 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 5,287,846 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 18,175,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,595,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACMR stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,944,040 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,474,218 shares during the same period.