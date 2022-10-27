XP Inc. [XP] Stock trading around $17.00 per share: What’s Next?

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] closed the trading session at $17.00 on 10/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.97, while the highest price level was $18.02. The company report on October 20, 2022 that XP Inc. Reports 3Q22 KPIs.

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today its 3Q22 KPIs. The Portuguese version of this release can be accessed in the Press Release section on the IR website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -40.85 percent and weekly performance of -1.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -29.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.41 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.19 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, XP reached to a volume of 4326532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about XP Inc. [XP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $32.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $37 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on June 07, 2022, representing the official price target for XP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $26, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on XP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

XP stock trade performance evaluation

XP Inc. [XP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.39. With this latest performance, XP shares dropped by -7.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.24 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.53, while it was recorded at 17.50 for the last single week of trading, and 24.03 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for XP Inc. [XP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 17.20%.

XP Inc. [XP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,604 million, or 65.70% of XP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 28,888,185, which is approximately 76.801% of the company’s market cap and around 23.71% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,759,862 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $369.92 million in XP stocks shares; and GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P., currently with $348.09 million in XP stock with ownership of nearly -59.484% of the company’s market capitalization.

113 institutional holders increased their position in XP Inc. [NASDAQ:XP] by around 64,456,807 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 73,749,082 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 132,613,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 270,819,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XP stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,353,032 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 18,443,845 shares during the same period.