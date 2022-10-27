Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] moved up 0.27: Why It’s Important

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] price surged by 0.27 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on October 17, 2022 that Xcel Energy Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

On Thursday, October 27, 2022, Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) will host a conference call to review third quarter 2022 financial results. Earnings will be released prior to the opening of trading.

The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Central Time. To participate in the conference call, please dial in at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start and follow the operator’s instructions. You will be asked for the conference password.

A sum of 3703861 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.96M shares. Xcel Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $63.59 and dropped to a low of $62.43 until finishing in the latest session at $62.57.

The one-year XEL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.41. The average equity rating for XEL stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $69.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on XEL stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for XEL shares from 64 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

XEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.41. With this latest performance, XEL shares dropped by -8.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.25 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.39, while it was recorded at 61.44 for the last single week of trading, and 70.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xcel Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +20.89. Xcel Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73.

Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

XEL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 6.72%.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,544 million, or 79.90% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,171,022, which is approximately 2.253% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,959,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.0 billion in XEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.17 billion in XEL stock with ownership of nearly 14.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xcel Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 452 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL] by around 35,280,815 shares. Additionally, 375 investors decreased positions by around 23,547,580 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 365,406,402 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,234,797 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEL stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,914,416 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 2,271,445 shares during the same period.