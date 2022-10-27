William Blair lifts Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Zendesk Inc. [NYSE: ZEN] slipped around -0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $76.25 at the close of the session, down -0.13%. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Zendesk Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) today announced that it will release financial results for the third fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2022 following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

As a result of the previously announced definitive merger agreement under which an investor group led by Hellman & Friedman and Permira will acquire all outstanding shares of Zendesk common stock in an all-cash transaction, Zendesk will not conduct an earnings conference call. Any further material information relevant to the transaction will be provided in subsequent press releases or public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Zendesk Inc. stock is now -26.89% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZEN Stock saw the intraday high of $76.59 and lowest of $76.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 132.96, which means current price is +40.79% above from all time high which was touched on 04/19/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, ZEN reached a trading volume of 3507028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZEN shares is $92.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Zendesk Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Zendesk Inc. stock. On June 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZEN shares from 145 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zendesk Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZEN in the course of the last twelve months was 64.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ZEN stock performed recently?

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, ZEN shares dropped by -0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.05 for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.51, while it was recorded at 76.36 for the last single week of trading, and 92.42 for the last 200 days.

Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zendesk Inc. [ZEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.25 and a Gross Margin at +79.50. Zendesk Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.67.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.71.

Zendesk Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zendesk Inc. go to 34.24%.

Insider trade positions for Zendesk Inc. [ZEN]

There are presently around $9,123 million, or 93.90% of ZEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,401,288, which is approximately -0.184% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,164,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $546.26 million in ZEN stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $511.33 million in ZEN stock with ownership of nearly -10.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

248 institutional holders increased their position in Zendesk Inc. [NYSE:ZEN] by around 33,139,871 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 32,146,946 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 54,365,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,652,116 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZEN stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,803,535 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 16,456,934 shares during the same period.