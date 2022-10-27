why ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.34

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] slipped around -0.09 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $24.33 at the close of the session, down -0.37%. The company report on October 26, 2022 that ZIM to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 AM ET.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock is now -58.66% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZIM Stock saw the intraday high of $25.05 and lowest of $23.55 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 91.23, which means current price is +7.99% above from all time high which was touched on 03/17/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.76M shares, ZIM reached a trading volume of 3612416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $43.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $40, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on ZIM stock. On June 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ZIM shares from 43.60 to 53.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has ZIM stock performed recently?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.49. With this latest performance, ZIM shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.54 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.02, while it was recorded at 23.90 for the last single week of trading, and 53.38 for the last 200 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]

There are presently around $1,238 million, or 45.10% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,747,894, which is approximately -0.524% of the company’s market cap and around 33.42% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 3,768,555 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $91.69 million in ZIM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $79.47 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly 296.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

187 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 16,154,493 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 12,403,395 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 22,312,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,870,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,990,798 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 5,651,507 shares during the same period.