why Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.73

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] loss -6.76% on the last trading session, reaching $23.03 price per share at the time. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Spirit AeroSystems, Joramco sign Memorandum of Understanding for MRO services cooperation.

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. [NYSE – SPR] announced today at MRO Europe in London a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Joramco, the Amman-based maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) provider and the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), to explore cooperation in providing a wide range of repairs to and services of composite and metallic aerostructures to customers in the region.

A team of engineers and experts from both companies will be formed to support the needs of operators, and shops, and develop new repair processes as needed.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. represents 104.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.34 billion with the latest information. SPR stock price has been found in the range of $22.59 to $25.6338.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.07M shares, SPR reached a trading volume of 5399584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $41.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $51 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on SPR stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SPR shares from 39 to 76.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.59.

Trading performance analysis for SPR stock

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, SPR shares dropped by -0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.68 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.86, while it was recorded at 24.35 for the last single week of trading, and 36.12 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.00 and a Gross Margin at -2.68. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

There are presently around $2,058 million, or 86.10% of SPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,292,354, which is approximately 9.678% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6,341,025 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.03 million in SPR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $130.72 million in SPR stock with ownership of nearly 6.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 125 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPR] by around 20,115,512 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 15,746,372 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 53,499,166 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,361,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPR stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,448,499 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 8,488,126 shares during the same period.