why Constellium SE [CSTM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.83

Constellium SE [NYSE: CSTM] slipped around -1.95 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.97 at the close of the session, down -15.09%. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Constellium Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Compared to the average trading volume of 818.96K shares, CSTM reached a trading volume of 3106758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Constellium SE [CSTM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSTM shares is $18.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Constellium SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Constellium SE stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CSTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellium SE is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSTM in the course of the last twelve months was 11.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CSTM stock performed recently?

Constellium SE [CSTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.74. With this latest performance, CSTM shares gained by 7.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.69 for Constellium SE [CSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.25, while it was recorded at 12.39 for the last single week of trading, and 15.33 for the last 200 days.

Constellium SE [CSTM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Constellium SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Constellium SE [CSTM]

There are presently around $1,462 million, or 95.10% of CSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSTM stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 16,393,903, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.51% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 15,932,624 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $174.78 million in CSTM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $115.55 million in CSTM stock with ownership of nearly -6.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

93 institutional holders increased their position in Constellium SE [NYSE:CSTM] by around 12,276,190 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 10,053,656 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 110,943,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,273,774 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSTM stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,267,716 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,101,516 shares during the same period.