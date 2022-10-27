why CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.69

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] loss -0.18% on the last trading session, reaching $27.60 price per share at the time. The company report on September 29, 2022 that CenterPoint Energy declares regular Common Stock dividend of $0.1800.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE: CNP) board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.1800 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock payable on December 8, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2022.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. represents 629.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.11 billion with the latest information. CNP stock price has been found in the range of $27.55 to $27.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, CNP reached a trading volume of 3132228 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $31.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for CenterPoint Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $30, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on CNP stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CNP shares from 27 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

Trading performance analysis for CNP stock

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, CNP shares dropped by -7.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.82 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.10, while it was recorded at 27.21 for the last single week of trading, and 29.84 for the last 200 days.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to -0.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

There are presently around $15,502 million, or 95.20% of CNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,297,298, which is approximately 2.437% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 54,806,071 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in CNP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.48 billion in CNP stock with ownership of nearly -5.574% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CenterPoint Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE:CNP] by around 39,521,866 shares. Additionally, 278 investors decreased positions by around 42,671,529 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 479,487,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 561,680,873 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNP stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,346,520 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 7,891,762 shares during the same period.