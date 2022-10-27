Weibo Corporation [WB] Revenue clocked in at $2.16 billion, down -60.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Weibo Corporation [NASDAQ: WB] jumped around 0.9 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $12.20 at the close of the session, up 7.96%. The company report on September 1, 2022 that Weibo Reports Second Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

Weibo Corporation (“Weibo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“We navigated through the challenges from COVID-19 resurgence in the second quarter,” said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. “Our user community and engagement continued with healthy trend despite cutback in channel investment, leveraging our unique positioning and competitive advantage in the social media sector. On monetization, although broad-based headwinds weighed on advertising demand in the near term, we are encouraged to see resilient performance of certain sectors and the gradual pick-up of the overall advertising business after the pandemic. Weibo also delivered a non-GAAP operating margin of 32% in the second quarter, which further improved from the first quarter of 2022, as we executed against our efficiency initiatives to optimize costs and expenses. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our differentiated value proposition and long-term monetization opportunities.”.

Weibo Corporation stock is now -60.62% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WB Stock saw the intraday high of $12.60 and lowest of $11.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.76, which means current price is +21.76% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 787.48K shares, WB reached a trading volume of 3365672 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weibo Corporation [WB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WB shares is $24.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Weibo Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $64 to $27.80. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Weibo Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $56, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on WB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weibo Corporation is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for WB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.49.

How has WB stock performed recently?

Weibo Corporation [WB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.16. With this latest performance, WB shares dropped by -24.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.64 for Weibo Corporation [WB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.90, while it was recorded at 11.82 for the last single week of trading, and 22.58 for the last 200 days.

Weibo Corporation [WB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weibo Corporation [WB] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.90 and a Gross Margin at +82.11. Weibo Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.98.

Return on Total Capital for WB is now 12.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weibo Corporation [WB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.42. Additionally, WB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weibo Corporation [WB] managed to generate an average of $541,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Weibo Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Weibo Corporation [WB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weibo Corporation go to -5.63%.

Insider trade positions for Weibo Corporation [WB]

There are presently around $883 million, or 44.30% of WB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WB stocks are: ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD with ownership of 9,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.12% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 5,839,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.24 million in WB stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $61.86 million in WB stock with ownership of nearly 2.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weibo Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Weibo Corporation [NASDAQ:WB] by around 15,891,201 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 22,631,058 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 33,889,162 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,411,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WB stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,140,273 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 639,428 shares during the same period.