Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GOTU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.85% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.31%. The company report on September 8, 2022 that Gaotu Techedu Announces Second Quarter of 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) (“Gaotu” or the “Company”), a technology-driven education company and online large-class tutoring service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, GOTU stock dropped by -74.76%. The one-year Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.68. The average equity rating for GOTU stock is currently 3.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $212.26 million, with 258.27 million shares outstanding and 255.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, GOTU stock reached a trading volume of 3332229 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOTU shares is $1.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOTU stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $20 to $2.60. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $2.70, while CLSA kept a Sell rating on GOTU stock. On July 23, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for GOTU shares from 37 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaotu Techedu Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

GOTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.31. With this latest performance, GOTU shares dropped by -36.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.11 for Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3161, while it was recorded at 0.8053 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6472 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gaotu Techedu Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.78 and a Gross Margin at +63.46. Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.73.

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

GOTU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. go to 16.03%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30 million, or 15.10% of GOTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOTU stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 6,779,500, which is approximately 72.064% of the company’s market cap and around 1.75% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 5,598,005 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.37 million in GOTU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.11 million in GOTU stock with ownership of nearly 3.211% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gaotu Techedu Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. [NYSE:GOTU] by around 5,833,080 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 14,639,098 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 17,543,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,015,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOTU stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 819,697 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,822,092 shares during the same period.