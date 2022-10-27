Wall Street Analyst Initiated Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. What else is Wall St. saying

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] gained 3.80% or 1.31 points to close at $35.75 with a heavy trading volume of 4305527 shares. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Teck Announces Sale of Fort Hills Interest.

“This transaction advances our strategy of pursuing industry leading copper growth and rebalancing our portfolio of high-quality assets to low carbon metals,” said Jonathan Price, CEO. “We will review the use of proceeds in accordance with our capital allocation framework early in 2023.”.

It opened the trading session at $34.89, the shares rose to $36.03 and dropped to $34.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TECK points out that the company has recorded -9.01% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, TECK reached to a volume of 4305527 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Teck Resources Limited [TECK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $56.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $41 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Teck Resources Limited stock. On June 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TECK shares from 47 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for TECK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for TECK stock

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.23. With this latest performance, TECK shares gained by 22.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.82 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.02, while it was recorded at 34.53 for the last single week of trading, and 35.27 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.11 and a Gross Margin at +36.09. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.47.

Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

There are presently around $10,432 million, or 73.70% of TECK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 23,051,940, which is approximately 0.083% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 20,142,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $720.09 million in TECK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $547.16 million in TECK stock with ownership of nearly 3.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teck Resources Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 214 institutional holders increased their position in Teck Resources Limited [NYSE:TECK] by around 51,404,680 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 42,238,539 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 198,147,996 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 291,791,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TECK stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,293,563 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 6,493,837 shares during the same period.