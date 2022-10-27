Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Teradyne Inc. [TER]. What else is Wall St. saying

Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ: TER] closed the trading session at $82.25 on 10/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $78.67, while the highest price level was $85.20. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Teradyne Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Revenue and earnings above the mid-point of Q3 guidance.

Test revenue declined 14% from Q3’21, incrementally stronger than July guidance on improved supply chain performance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -49.70 percent and weekly performance of 12.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -22.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, TER reached to a volume of 4210691 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Teradyne Inc. [TER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TER shares is $106.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TER stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Teradyne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Teradyne Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradyne Inc. is set at 3.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for TER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for TER in the course of the last twelve months was 16.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

TER stock trade performance evaluation

Teradyne Inc. [TER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.39. With this latest performance, TER shares gained by 4.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.96 for Teradyne Inc. [TER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.33, while it was recorded at 78.12 for the last single week of trading, and 102.72 for the last 200 days.

Teradyne Inc. [TER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradyne Inc. [TER] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.64 and a Gross Margin at +59.37. Teradyne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.19.

Teradyne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Teradyne Inc. [TER] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradyne Inc. go to 0.23%.

Teradyne Inc. [TER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,954 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,078,829, which is approximately -0.272% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,190,397 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in TER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $808.07 million in TER stock with ownership of nearly -5.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teradyne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ:TER] by around 12,804,012 shares. Additionally, 379 investors decreased positions by around 12,354,289 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 132,342,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,500,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TER stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,226,455 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 3,259,209 shares during the same period.