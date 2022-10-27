Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Masco Corporation [MAS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] loss -5.73% on the last trading session, reaching $45.57 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Masco Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Highlights.

Sales of $2,204 million matched prior year third quarter 2021 sales; in local currency, sales increased 3 percent.

Masco Corporation represents 231.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.90 billion with the latest information. MAS stock price has been found in the range of $42.33 to $47.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, MAS reached a trading volume of 3941032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Masco Corporation [MAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $59.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Masco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Masco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $75 to $55, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on MAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corporation is set at 1.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 20.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for MAS stock

Masco Corporation [MAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.68. With this latest performance, MAS shares dropped by -0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.82 for Masco Corporation [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.46, while it was recorded at 46.41 for the last single week of trading, and 53.75 for the last 200 days.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Masco Corporation [MAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.31 and a Gross Margin at +34.19. Masco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5,075.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.15.

Masco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corporation go to 5.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Masco Corporation [MAS]

There are presently around $9,548 million, or 97.80% of MAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,434,894, which is approximately -0.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 22,191,528 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in MAS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $842.27 million in MAS stock with ownership of nearly -6.86% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Masco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS] by around 17,697,919 shares. Additionally, 396 investors decreased positions by around 24,262,592 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 167,552,382 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,512,893 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAS stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,873,299 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 5,908,861 shares during the same period.