VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] moved up 5.89: Why It’s Important

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VTGN] jumped around 0.0 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.11 at the close of the session, up 5.89%. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Vistagen to Host Concordia Live Webinar on Mental Health with Leaders from McKinsey Health Institute, WEVO, and In KidZ.

CEO Shawn Singh to lead discussion on the future of mental health solutions.

Vistagen (Nasdaq: VTGN), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Shawn Singh, will lead a Concordia Live Webinar on the need for innovative approaches to mental health treatment. This virtual roundtable session will explore how Americans can work together to break down mental health stigmas, as well as the logistics of implementing a new standard of care felt horizontally across a diverse, equitable society.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock is now -94.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VTGN Stock saw the intraday high of $0.12 and lowest of $0.111 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.62, which means current price is +47.53% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 12.03M shares, VTGN reached a trading volume of 3120888 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]?

William Blair have made an estimate for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2022, representing the official price target for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

How has VTGN stock performed recently?

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, VTGN shares dropped by -25.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.26 for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1620, while it was recorded at 0.1075 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8762 for the last 200 days.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Insider trade positions for VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [VTGN]

There are presently around $16 million, or 68.10% of VTGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTGN stocks are: VR ADVISER, LLC with ownership of 20,697,286, which is approximately 28.977% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, holding 16,302,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.84 million in VTGN stocks shares; and ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, currently with $1.52 million in VTGN stock with ownership of nearly 3.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VTGN] by around 15,302,184 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 12,085,022 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 110,017,417 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 137,404,623 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTGN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,251,990 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 6,489,991 shares during the same period.