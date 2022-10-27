Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] fell -80.33% so far this year. What now?

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ: VLDR] traded at a low on 10/26/22, posting a -3.94 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.91. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Velodyne Lidar to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLDR, VLDRW), today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended September 30, 2022 on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 after the market close. A conference call to discuss the results will take place at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3655468 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Velodyne Lidar Inc. stands at 7.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.03%.

The market cap for VLDR stock reached $193.85 million, with 198.95 million shares outstanding and 171.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, VLDR reached a trading volume of 3655468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLDR shares is $3.74 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Velodyne Lidar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $3.50 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Velodyne Lidar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $8, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on VLDR stock. On July 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for VLDR shares from 18 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Velodyne Lidar Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08.

How has VLDR stock performed recently?

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.47. With this latest performance, VLDR shares dropped by -6.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.40 for Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0836, while it was recorded at 0.9167 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9187 for the last 200 days.

Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR] shares currently have an operating margin of -358.68 and a Gross Margin at -9.55. Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -342.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.53.

Velodyne Lidar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Insider trade positions for Velodyne Lidar Inc. [VLDR]

There are presently around $61 million, or 31.20% of VLDR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLDR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,894,413, which is approximately 102.537% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,675,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.83 million in VLDR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.54 million in VLDR stock with ownership of nearly 63.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Velodyne Lidar Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Velodyne Lidar Inc. [NASDAQ:VLDR] by around 18,526,418 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 10,002,688 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 38,379,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,908,225 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLDR stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,653,186 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 1,782,645 shares during the same period.