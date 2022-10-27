SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] is -53.60% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SuperCom Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPCB] traded at a low on 10/26/22, posting a -2.76 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.26. The company report on October 26, 2022 that SuperCom Reports Year-over-Year Revenue Growth of 102% for the Third Quarter 2022.

Reports Q3 Revenue of $6.3 million and Gross Profit of $2.1 million, approximately double compared to the third quarter of last year, and swing to Positive EBITDA of $0.4 million.

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB), a global provider of secured solutions for the e-Government, IoT, and Cybersecurity sectors, today reported results for the third quarter of 2022, ended September 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3069955 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SuperCom Ltd. stands at 12.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.68%.

The market cap for SPCB stock reached $9.28 million, with 35.77 million shares outstanding and 28.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, SPCB reached a trading volume of 3069955 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCB shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for SuperCom Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 04, 2017, representing the official price target for SuperCom Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.25, while Singular Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SPCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SuperCom Ltd. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has SPCB stock performed recently?

SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.34. With this latest performance, SPCB shares dropped by -8.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.10 for SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3106, while it was recorded at 0.2482 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4045 for the last 200 days.

SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.74 and a Gross Margin at +50.57. SuperCom Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -82.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -217.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.59.

SuperCom Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Insider trade positions for SuperCom Ltd. [SPCB]

There are presently around $0 million, or 4.70% of SPCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCB stocks are: LEHMAN & DERAFELO FINANCIAL RESOURCES LLC with ownership of 136,748, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.80% of the total institutional ownership; FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 106,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in SPCB stocks shares; and VENTURE VISIONARY PARTNERS LLC, currently with $26000.0 in SPCB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SuperCom Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in SuperCom Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPCB] by around 92,163 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 201,024 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 240,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 533,972 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCB stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,284 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 117,427 shares during the same period.