Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] Stock trading around $26.93 per share: What’s Next?

Shaw Communications Inc. [NYSE: SJR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.50% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.78%. The company report on October 4, 2022 that The Most Popular Content In One Place: Shaw Stream Gives Shaw Fibre+ Internet Subscribers Access to Content Across Netflix, Hayu, Prime Video, YouTube, Tubi and More.

The 4K Shaw Stream device can be added to Shaw Fibre+ Internet plans starting at only $5 per month.

Over the last 12 months, SJR stock dropped by -4.10%. The average equity rating for SJR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.28 billion, with 499.00 million shares outstanding and 464.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 293.74K shares, SJR stock reached a trading volume of 4897127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]:

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Shaw Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Shaw Communications Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shaw Communications Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for SJR in the course of the last twelve months was 13.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

SJR Stock Performance Analysis:

Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.78. With this latest performance, SJR shares gained by 9.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.10 for Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.45, while it was recorded at 25.21 for the last single week of trading, and 28.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shaw Communications Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.25 and a Gross Margin at +23.25. Shaw Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.90.

Return on Total Capital for SJR is now 10.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.21. Additionally, SJR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] managed to generate an average of $104,894 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Shaw Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

SJR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SJR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shaw Communications Inc. go to 4.29%.

Shaw Communications Inc. [SJR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,331 million, or 61.00% of SJR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SJR stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 30,566,907, which is approximately -13.49% of the company’s market cap and around 13.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 23,614,938 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $635.95 million in SJR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $400.81 million in SJR stock with ownership of nearly 7.093% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shaw Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 114 institutional holders increased their position in Shaw Communications Inc. [NYSE:SJR] by around 31,730,532 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 28,420,569 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 212,066,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,217,117 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SJR stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,853,972 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,149,721 shares during the same period.