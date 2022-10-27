ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] Revenue clocked in at $6.60 billion, down -43.55% YTD: What’s Next?

ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE: NOW] price plunged by -2.72 percent to reach at -$10.25. The company report on October 26, 2022 that ServiceNow Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Subscription revenues of $1,742 million in Q3 2022, representing 22% year-over-year growth, 28.5% adjusted for constant currency.

Total revenues of $1,831 million in Q3 2022, representing 21% year-over-year growth, 27.5% adjusted for constant currency.

A sum of 3447203 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.68M shares. ServiceNow Inc. shares reached a high of $382.5799 and dropped to a low of $351.00 until finishing in the latest session at $366.41.

The one-year NOW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.52. The average equity rating for NOW stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOW shares is $542.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for ServiceNow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for ServiceNow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $553, while MoffettNathanson analysts kept a Hold rating on NOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ServiceNow Inc. is set at 17.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for NOW in the course of the last twelve months was 36.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

NOW Stock Performance Analysis:

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.09. With this latest performance, NOW shares dropped by -3.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.85 for ServiceNow Inc. [NOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 412.35, while it was recorded at 365.31 for the last single week of trading, and 481.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ServiceNow Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.36 and a Gross Margin at +77.05. ServiceNow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.36.

ServiceNow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

NOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ServiceNow Inc. go to 26.54%.

ServiceNow Inc. [NOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $65,207 million, or 90.20% of NOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,546,784, which is approximately 1.541% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,162,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.92 billion in NOW stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $5.14 billion in NOW stock with ownership of nearly -1.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ServiceNow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 702 institutional holders increased their position in ServiceNow Inc. [NYSE:NOW] by around 11,614,563 shares. Additionally, 629 investors decreased positions by around 9,260,668 shares, while 168 investors held positions by with 157,086,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,961,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOW stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,024,798 shares, while 144 institutional investors sold positions of 1,295,806 shares during the same period.