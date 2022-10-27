Rollins Inc. [ROL] Is Currently 10.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Rollins Inc. [NYSE: ROL] traded at a high on 10/26/22, posting a 10.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.55. The company report on October 26, 2022 that ROLLINS, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Strong revenue growth drives 14.7% increase in quarterly net income.

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) (“Rollins” or the “Company”), a premier global consumer and commercial services company, reported unaudited financial results for its third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3618092 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rollins Inc. stands at 3.97% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.96%.

The market cap for ROL stock reached $19.24 billion, with 492.33 million shares outstanding and 233.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, ROL reached a trading volume of 3618092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rollins Inc. [ROL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROL shares is $36.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Rollins Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Rollins Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on ROL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rollins Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROL in the course of the last twelve months was 137.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has ROL stock performed recently?

Rollins Inc. [ROL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.24. With this latest performance, ROL shares gained by 15.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.02 for Rollins Inc. [ROL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.79, while it was recorded at 36.84 for the last single week of trading, and 34.52 for the last 200 days.

Rollins Inc. [ROL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rollins Inc. [ROL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.15 and a Gross Margin at +48.16. Rollins Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.47.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.33.

Rollins Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Rollins Inc. [ROL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rollins Inc. go to 8.20%.

Insider trade positions for Rollins Inc. [ROL]

There are presently around $8,097 million, or 42.70% of ROL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 28,225,676, which is approximately 2.301% of the company’s market cap and around 45.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,813,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.02 billion in ROL stocks shares; and APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V., currently with $813.75 million in ROL stock with ownership of nearly -1.638% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rollins Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in Rollins Inc. [NYSE:ROL] by around 12,742,859 shares. Additionally, 211 investors decreased positions by around 8,855,383 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 183,137,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,735,361 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROL stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,985,714 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 762,566 shares during the same period.