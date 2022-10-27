Raymond James lifts FedNat Holding Company [FNHC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

FedNat Holding Company [NASDAQ: FNHC] loss -30.98% on the last trading session, reaching $0.42 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2022 that FedNat Holding Company Announces Voluntary Nasdaq Delisting (Updated).

The Company has been advised by Nasdaq that, due to concerns regarding the Company’s noncompliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements, trading in the Company’s common stock will not continue beyond the date of filing the Form 25. Therefore, trading in the Company’s common stock will be suspended prior to market open on November 7, 2022 and Friday, November 4, 2022 will be the last day of trading of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq.

FedNat Holding Company represents 17.46 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.90 million with the latest information. FNHC stock price has been found in the range of $0.27 to $0.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.43M shares, FNHC reached a trading volume of 7275648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for FedNat Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2016, representing the official price target for FedNat Holding Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FedNat Holding Company is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.32.

Trading performance analysis for FNHC stock

FedNat Holding Company [FNHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.15. With this latest performance, FNHC shares gained by 133.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.61 for FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3589, while it was recorded at 0.5447 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6853 for the last 200 days.

FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FedNat Holding Company [FNHC] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.77. FedNat Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -41.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -94.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.93.

FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FedNat Holding Company go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at FedNat Holding Company [FNHC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 26.20% of FNHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNHC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 691,670, which is approximately 17.539% of the company’s market cap and around 19.60% of the total institutional ownership; POLARIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 459,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in FNHC stocks shares; and RBF CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $0.13 million in FNHC stock with ownership of nearly -36.688% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FedNat Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in FedNat Holding Company [NASDAQ:FNHC] by around 271,788 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,059,487 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,230,489 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,561,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNHC stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,169 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 367,550 shares during the same period.