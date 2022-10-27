Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] Revenue clocked in at $1.96 billion, up 91.48% YTD: What’s Next?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] price surged by 10.82 percent to reach at $1.58. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Patterson-UTI Energy Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022; Doubles Dividend and Announces Shareholder Return Target.

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company reported net income of $61.5 million, or $0.28 per share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $21.9 million, or $0.10 per share, for the second quarter of 2022. Revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $728 million, compared to $622 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Andy Hendricks, Patterson-UTI’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are proud to report another quarter of solid financial results with significantly increasing profitability. We remain focused on generating returns on our invested capital, while maintaining the high level of service quality and technology enhancements that customers expect from Patterson-UTI.

A sum of 5642112 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.54M shares. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $16.56 and dropped to a low of $14.80 until finishing in the latest session at $16.18.

The one-year PTEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.69. The average equity rating for PTEN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTEN shares is $20.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $22 to $13.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22.75, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on PTEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

PTEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.05. With this latest performance, PTEN shares gained by 42.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.27 for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.23, while it was recorded at 15.14 for the last single week of trading, and 14.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.10 and a Gross Margin at -42.30. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.71.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,591 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 38,929,387, which is approximately 9.755% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,274,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $408.94 million in PTEN stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $217.84 million in PTEN stock with ownership of nearly 1.624% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN] by around 39,523,428 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 31,477,999 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 150,921,915 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,923,342 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTEN stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,029,214 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 5,180,682 shares during the same period.