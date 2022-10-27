Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] Revenue clocked in at $8.78 billion, down -2.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE: ORI] closed the trading session at $22.94 on 10/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.835, while the highest price level was $23.50. The company report on October 13, 2022 that OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 CONFERENCE CALL.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) — today announced that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 27, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the third quarter of 2022. The call can be accessed live on Old Republic’s website at www.oldrepublic.com or by dialing 1-888-510-2411, passcode 4060501.

Investors may also access a replay of the call by dialing 1-800-770-2030, passcode 4060501, which will be available through November 3, 2022. The replay will also be available on Old Republic’s website.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.47 percent and weekly performance of 0.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.36 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, ORI reached to a volume of 3161816 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORI shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Old Republic International Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Old Republic International Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old Republic International Corporation is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORI in the course of the last twelve months was 14.50.

ORI stock trade performance evaluation

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, ORI shares gained by 11.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.02 for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.42, while it was recorded at 22.88 for the last single week of trading, and 23.66 for the last 200 days.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.18. Old Republic International Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.83.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old Republic International Corporation go to 10.00%.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,181 million, or 74.70% of ORI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,657,644, which is approximately 5.999% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,944,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $641.05 million in ORI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $557.58 million in ORI stock with ownership of nearly 4.517% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Old Republic International Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE:ORI] by around 20,272,396 shares. Additionally, 222 investors decreased positions by around 16,021,209 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 189,559,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,852,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORI stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,177,717 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 1,589,002 shares during the same period.