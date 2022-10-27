Mizuho lifts Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] traded at a low on 10/26/22, posting a -0.92 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.49. The company report on September 8, 2022 that BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND TELECONFERENCE DATES.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) today announced that it will release its 2022 third quarter earnings on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 after the market close. Brixmor will host a teleconference on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4585247 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brixmor Property Group Inc. stands at 2.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.14%.

The market cap for BRX stock reached $6.01 billion, with 299.99 million shares outstanding and 298.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, BRX reached a trading volume of 4585247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $23.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $29 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on BRX stock. On June 22, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BRX shares from 27 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

How has BRX stock performed recently?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.28. With this latest performance, BRX shares gained by 11.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.91 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.53, while it was recorded at 19.93 for the last single week of trading, and 23.03 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. go to -2.22%.

Insider trade positions for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]

There are presently around $6,036 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,230,837, which is approximately 0.089% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,881,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $714.73 million in BRX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $397.74 million in BRX stock with ownership of nearly -3.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brixmor Property Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE:BRX] by around 18,787,914 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 20,567,140 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 255,234,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 294,589,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRX stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,331,327 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,240,471 shares during the same period.