Match Group Inc. [MTCH] stock Resumed by Jefferies analyst, price target now $60

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] loss -2.64% or -1.2 points to close at $44.23 with a heavy trading volume of 3318818 shares. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Love at First Cue: Plenty of Fish Introduces Category’s First In-App Dating Card Game.

Cue’d Up Offers Singles a Fun and Friendly Way to Break the Ice.

Today, Plenty of Fish, the most welcoming dating app for singles, announced the launch of ‘Cue’d Up’, the category’s first in-app card game designed to make dating more fun. With nearly two-thirds (63%) of singles saying that breaking the ice is the hardest part about meeting someone new1, Cue’d Up helps singles make more meaningful first impressions with refreshing conversation starters via a series of “spicy” fill-in-the-blank “cues.”.

The daily chart for MTCH points out that the company has recorded -42.63% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, MTCH reached to a volume of 3318818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Match Group Inc. [MTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $78.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $60, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on MTCH stock. On August 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MTCH shares from 145 to 68.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 24.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for MTCH stock

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -6.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.84 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.30, while it was recorded at 43.58 for the last single week of trading, and 79.78 for the last 200 days.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 21.45%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Match Group Inc. [MTCH]

There are presently around $12,004 million, or 99.20% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,209,752, which is approximately 16.85% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,601,577 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $718.67 million in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly 5.363% of the company’s market capitalization.

368 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 29,059,804 shares. Additionally, 337 investors decreased positions by around 32,619,693 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 209,730,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,409,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,803,377 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 12,327,332 shares during the same period.