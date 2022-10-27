Market cap of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock [RNAZ] reaches 15.09M – now what?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: RNAZ] jumped around 0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.15 at the close of the session, up 6.48%. The company report on October 26, 2022 that TransCode Therapeutics Reports Positive Preclinical Results with its Lead Candidate, TTX-MC138, in Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma.

Study provides additional support for further evaluation of TransCode’s lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, in clinical trials.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock stock is now -54.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RNAZ Stock saw the intraday high of $1.55 and lowest of $1.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.46, which means current price is +17.35% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 19.63K shares, RNAZ reached a trading volume of 34401246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock [RNAZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNAZ shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNAZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock is set at 0.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

How has RNAZ stock performed recently?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock [RNAZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, RNAZ shares gained by 11.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNAZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.46 for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock [RNAZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1447, while it was recorded at 1.0996 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8334 for the last 200 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock [RNAZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.01.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

Insider trade positions for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock [RNAZ]

There are presently around $2 million, or 16.10% of RNAZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNAZ stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,289,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; WORTH VENTURE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 324,157 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.37 million in RNAZ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.23 million in RNAZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ:RNAZ] by around 1,317,923 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 322,731 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 444,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,084,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNAZ stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,308,600 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 278,973 shares during the same period.