Market cap of ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] reaches 3.65M – now what?

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: THMO] loss -49.56% or -0.12 points to close at $0.11 with a heavy trading volume of 14765863 shares. The company report on October 25, 2022 that THERMOGENESIS PRICES $2.05 MILLION PUBLIC OFFERING.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) (the “Company”), a market leader in automated cell processing and point-of-care, autologous cell-based therapies, today announced the pricing of its public offering of 11,783,572 shares of its common stock, $0.001 par value (the “Common Shares”) (or pre-funded warrants to purchase Common Shares in lieu thereof) and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate 11,783,572 Common Shares at an offering price to the public of $0.14 per share (or pre-funded warrant to purchase Common Shares in lieu thereof) and associated warrant.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as exclusive placement agent for the offering.

It opened the trading session at $0.123, the shares rose to $0.125 and dropped to $0.11, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for THMO points out that the company has recorded -79.75% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.56M shares, THMO reached to a volume of 14765863 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2015, representing the official price target for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $1, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on THMO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for THMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for THMO stock

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -58.09. With this latest performance, THMO shares dropped by -40.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.69 for ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2310, while it was recorded at 0.2174 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4434 for the last 200 days.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.80 and a Gross Margin at +32.97. ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -122.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -236.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.82.

ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [THMO]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.30% of THMO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THMO stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 195,192, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 39.21% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 189,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22000.0 in THMO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10000.0 in THMO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:THMO] by around 491,701 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 45,226 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 187,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 724,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THMO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 491,052 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 43,024 shares during the same period.