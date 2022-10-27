Market cap of PACCAR Inc [PCAR] reaches 31.34B – now what?

PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ: PCAR] closed the trading session at $92.80 on 10/26/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $91.83, while the highest price level was $94.00. The company report on October 25, 2022 that PACCAR Achieves Record Quarterly Earnings New Truck Models and Record PACCAR Parts Profits Drive Results.

“PACCAR achieved record net income for the third quarter of 2022,” said Preston Feight, chief executive officer. “PACCAR’s third quarter results reflect the strong demand for premium, fuel-efficient DAF, Peterbilt and Kenworth new truck models and record PACCAR Parts results. PACCAR Parts reported record quarterly sales and profits due to industry-leading technology and logistics performance that enhanced customer uptime. PACCAR Financial Services delivered excellent results due to its high quality portfolio and strong used truck prices. I am very proud of our employees for delivering the highest quality trucks and transportation solutions to our customers.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.14 percent and weekly performance of 2.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.86 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.74M shares, PCAR reached to a volume of 3958139 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PACCAR Inc [PCAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCAR shares is $94.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for PACCAR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for PACCAR Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on PCAR stock. On April 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PCAR shares from 100 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PACCAR Inc is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for PCAR in the course of the last twelve months was 37.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

PCAR stock trade performance evaluation

PACCAR Inc [PCAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.27. With this latest performance, PCAR shares gained by 11.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.27 for PACCAR Inc [PCAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.36, while it was recorded at 90.86 for the last single week of trading, and 87.76 for the last 200 days.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PACCAR Inc [PCAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +13.87. PACCAR Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.44.

PACCAR Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PACCAR Inc [PCAR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACCAR Inc go to 15.11%.

PACCAR Inc [PCAR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,017 million, or 66.40% of PCAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,236,017, which is approximately 2.058% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,462,673 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 billion in PCAR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.32 billion in PCAR stock with ownership of nearly -1.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

349 institutional holders increased their position in PACCAR Inc [NASDAQ:PCAR] by around 15,243,471 shares. Additionally, 296 investors decreased positions by around 12,771,565 shares, while 115 investors held positions by with 198,458,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,473,121 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCAR stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,643,034 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 663,666 shares during the same period.