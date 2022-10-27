Market cap of NOV Inc. [NOV] reaches 8.13B – now what?

NOV Inc. [NYSE: NOV] gained 0.67% or 0.15 points to close at $22.44 with a heavy trading volume of 3564051 shares. The company report on September 8, 2022 that NOV Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 results on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. (Central Time). NOV will issue a press release with the Company’s results after the market closes for trading on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The call will be webcast live on www.nov.com/investors.

It opened the trading session at $22.50, the shares rose to $22.96 and dropped to $22.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NOV points out that the company has recorded 21.10% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -95.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, NOV reached to a volume of 3564051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NOV Inc. [NOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOV shares is $22.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for NOV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for NOV Inc. stock. On July 29, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NOV shares from 10 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOV Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.36.

Trading performance analysis for NOV stock

NOV Inc. [NOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.61. With this latest performance, NOV shares gained by 51.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.46 for NOV Inc. [NOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.91, while it was recorded at 21.69 for the last single week of trading, and 17.93 for the last 200 days.

NOV Inc. [NOV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NOV Inc. [NOV] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.26 and a Gross Margin at +14.17. NOV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.52.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.51.

NOV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at NOV Inc. [NOV]

There are presently around $8,661 million, or 100.00% of NOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,576,215, which is approximately 1.155% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 36,845,885 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $826.82 million in NOV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $821.98 million in NOV stock with ownership of nearly 0.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NOV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in NOV Inc. [NYSE:NOV] by around 27,455,939 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 25,947,426 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 332,577,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 385,981,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOV stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,388,998 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,422,542 shares during the same period.